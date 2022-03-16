PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – An innovation and technology hub in downtown Peoria originally expected to open this spring is coming closer to reality.

What was once Illinois Central College’s Thomas K. Thomas building in Downtown Peoria will soon become known as Distillery Labs.

“We’re not actually distilling spirits or alcohol, we are distilling ideas,” said Paul Leamon, executive director of Distillery Labs.

Leamon said the center will feature office spaces, a welcoming lobby and cafe, maker spaces, a 3D and digital printing lab, a recording studio, and other amenities.

He said the goal is to bring ideas people and resources together to launch and grow Peoria-region businesses.

“If you’re interested in innovation and technology and even from a corporate perspective, where things are from a digital economy perspective, we’re bringing all those pieces together under one roof,” Leamon said.

During the past week, Leamon said design work to renovate the vacant downtown building was completed. He said leaders are finishing grant requirements and nearing the process of public bidding for construction.

Construction is expected to start this summer.

“I know there’s sometimes concern or pessimism of will this ever happen? It will happen, we’re there, we’re right on the cusp,” Leamon said.

CEO of the Greater Peoria Economic Development Council Chris Setti said several companies that began as start-ups in Peoria including Bump Box, Natural Fiber Welding, and Pringle Robotics. He said Distillery Labs will help continue that trend.

“What Distillery Labs is going to be able to do is provide that ground for people to plant those seeds and be able to grow their companies,” Setti said.

He also said the innovation hub could attract more entrepreneurs and innovators to the region.

“People who have these great ideas and have companies they want to start but aren’t here will come to Peoria in order to take advantage of the assets that we have,” Setti said.

Although the building isn’t completed, Setti said Distillery Labs has started its mission. He said leaders have held seminars and worked one-on-one with small business owners.