Construction at Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theatre wrapping up, expected to open early 2021

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Concerts, plays and banquets will soon be able to take place in Peoria’s Scottish Rite Theatre as a projected grand opening has been announced for the first quarter of 2021.

Construction on the 1924 building, located at 400 NE Perry Ave., began in April 2019. The building is owned by Kim Blickenstaff, a central Illinois born-and-raised, California-based biotech entrepreneur and philanthropist’s, KDB Groupand.

So far the renovation has cost more than $6 million.

Many updates have come to the nearly 100-year-old building including a new HVAC system, improved restrooms, handicap accessibility for patrons, a loading dock for the stage and new lighting and sound equipment.

The building’s iconic stain-glassed windows have been cleaned and repaired and the original chandeliers refurbished. Due to the pandemic, there is no set date for the building to open to the public.

However, the group is looking to the first quarter of 2021to hold a grand opening.

