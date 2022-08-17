BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Seven months following a devastating fire, a Bloomington church has started the process of building a new permanent home.

Construction began this week on Victory Church’s new building after a January fire totaled the previous building. Executive pastor Jarrod Herald said after speaking with insurance, it was more cost-effective to tear down the old building and start over from scratch.

In January of this year, the church caught fire and it took multiple fire departments nearly nine hours to fully extinguish.

Herald said the church will once again be located at 18180 U.S. Highway 150.

“We just felt like God said here on 18180, this is where God wants us to be and so we decided to take the whole building down, re-build and make it better; we were always told if you could do things differently what would you do? Well, we’re doing it now,” Herald said.

Herald said tentatively, that the plan is to open the new building by April 2023.

“We’ve totally re-oriented our sanctuary, the steel building will actually be bright red and we’ve taken that time to re-do our logo and the new building will also have a great Victory kids wing and area for our youth ministry,” Herald said.

Currently, Victory Church is holding its Sunday services at Cornerstone Christian Academy.