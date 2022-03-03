EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction work at the Pinecrest Drive interchange at Interstate 74 (I-74) is set to continue Monday.

Officials said the work will involve completing the east half of the bridge and will require lane closures between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on I-74. Neighbors should expect the work to be finished in late summer.

Drivers can expect delays and are encouraged to give themselves extra time when traveling through the area. They are also being asked to consider alternative routes.

As always, officials asked drivers to do the following: