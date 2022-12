PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Construction on W. Glen Ave. between Knoxville Ave. and N. Sheridan Rd. has been stopped due to winter weather, according to a press release from the City of Peoria.

W. Glen Ave. will reopen to traffic by midmorning on Friday, December 9th. Motorists are urged to be mindful as traffic patterns have changed during reconstruction.

Remaining reconstruction will resume in the spring of 2023.