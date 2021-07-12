Construction on Pekin’s Court Street set to begin next week

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Beginning next Monday, Court Street from Valle Vista Boulevard to Veterans Drive will be under construction.

Construction was set to begin Monday, July 12, but is being delayed because of weather.

“We’re going to be resurfacing the road in the areas where we have bad pavement. We’re also going to be replacing the concrete medians. They’ve been in poor condition for a while, and definitely need replaced,” said Pekin City Engineer Josie Esker. “We’re going to be adding some plantings in those medians instead of just grass. [We’re] trying to beautify the area a bit, and we’ll be doing some traffic signal work as well at Valle Vista.”

This project is funded by a $2 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant.

Philip Neri is the owner of the Mattress Doctor, which runs along the project site. He said the improvements are needed and hopes they will bring more customers along Court Street.

“It’ll probably be a pain, but we’re hoping for it to be over as quickly as possible, and it will be something that we’ll all enjoy afterwards,” said Neri “That area is where we have most of our businesses in town. So, making that area look presentable, making the public appreciate the efforts and appreciate that the city is putting a lot of effort forth to maintain and fix our roads. I think everybody is going to be really happy with that project.”

The first phase of this project is planned to be completed by the end of the year.