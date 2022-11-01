BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Zoogoers in Bloomington-Normal will soon have a new exhibit to see this spring at the Miller Park Zoo.

Construction continued Tuesday at Miller Park Zoo on the new South American exhibit.

The project is on track to finish by April 2023 and will be the new home to the zoo’s Galapagos Tortoises.

Miller Park Zoo director, Jay Pratte said the space will also introduce zoo guests to three new species at the zoo.

“We’ll have pools, there’ll be rock features in there. A lot of the plant life that would be representative (of South America),” Pratte said.

“Really bring these immersive habitats with these three new species; the giant anteater, a little Pudu-a deer species and the bush dog which I’m super excited about because they’re a little-known and pretty exciting little animal.”

Pratte said if the new exhibit is well received, there will be the potential for other South American animals to be added in the future.