NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on a state-of-the-art playground continues to progress ahead of a targeted fall opening.

A $5 million natural playground at Colene Hoose Elementary School is on track to open sometime in October, according to McLean County Unit 5 superintendent Dr Kristen Weikle.

In May, a groundbreaking ceremony was held at the school and construction has continued throughout the summer.

Once completed, the 16 acres will include an amphitheater, river garden and outdoor classrooms.

Weikle said during school hours it will only be open to Colene Hoose students and other McLean County Unit 5 schools that reserve to use it. Outside of school hours, it will be open to all community members to enjoy and explore.

“There are a lot of learning elements that can happen in this natural playground. There’s a lot of ways to measure different parts of it, do some math, expand language opportunities; but outside of school hours it would be accessible to the Bloomington-Normal community,” Weikle said.

The playground was made possible as a donation from Unit 5 alum, Charlie Jobson, who had attended Colene Hoose.

Weikle said thanks to Jobson’s generosity, there are no costs to the school district for the project.