PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction on the McClugage Bridge Replacement Project in Peoria has resumed one week after a crane caught fire and fell into the Illinois River, delaying the project by several weeks, according to an Illinois Department of Transportation engineer.

IDOT construction field engineer Nick Volk said they hope to have a new crane in place in one week to continue assembling the blue bridge arch.

“It’s about a two week setback, but we won’t know for sure until the new crane is up and running…Obviously, they’re still looking into what caused the fire and what maybe could be done to not have this happen in the future, because its very expensive to have something like this happen,” he said.

Volk said contractors are about 75 percent finished removing the damaged crane, which has been taken apart and taken off the barges into the nearby parking lot.

Approximately 50 percent of the crane is salvageable. Those parts have been rechecked by the manufacturer and recertified by experts. The barge was also re-certified and “passed with flying colors,” said Volk.

“Anything that cannot be salvaged will likely go to scrap metal,” he said.

Volk said the most challenging part of the project will be floating the arch into its final position with a series of barges. He said they

“So when you’re taking a 650 ft. long, 100 plus ft. high arch and moving it, that in it of itself is inherently complicated…It will actually be backed out toward the Peoria side and turned 90 degrees, and then set to span the navigation channel,” he said.

The navigational channel was blocked for about 36 hours after the crash to remove the 280 ft. boom that fell into the water.

The crane collapse is not the first delay impacting construction. Volk said production has not gone as quickly as initially thought, high water levels impacted workers’ ability to build piers in the river, and there were some minor COVID-related delays.

“The hope, if all goes well, this fall or early this winter, the arch will be moved into place and sat down on the piers…We look forward to getting a new, wide bridge open, hopefully mid to late summer 2024,” said Volk.

After the new McClugage Bridge is complete, Volk said it will take another nine to ten months to dismantle the existing bridge.