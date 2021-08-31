Construction starts on new commercial kitchen at Dream Center Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Construction is starting on a new commercial kitchen at the Dream Center in Peoria.

The kitchen will house a culinary arts program and job skills training for students. It will also be used to prepare food for a Dream Center Food Truck to serve neighborhoods across Peoria.

“We will be able to work with students and encourage them; [to] give them hope that there are jobs available, [and] that they can have a purpose, they don’t have to stay in poverty, [and] that there are opportunities available for them,” said Director of Development Denise Bailey.

Bailey said the center serves thousands of people every year. She said currently, the Dream Center doesn’t have the resources to do it alone, but this kitchen will make more help possible.

“Right now, we are not certified to prep for 70,000 meals a year. We have a small, small kitchen and are dependent on other agencies in the area to provide food,” said Bailey.

Bailey also said the original projected cost for the kitchen was about $750,000 and community support and donations are helping fund it.

The plan is to open the new kitchen by Christmas Day.