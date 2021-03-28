Construction starts tomorrow on two stretches of I-74

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Construction on two stretches of I-74 starts Monday, March 29.

One of the stretches is between exit 71 and exit 82 Kickapoo in Peoria County. The other project is in Tazewell County between exit 82 Morton and exit 112 Goodfield.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane going in each direction. Some of the work includes pavement patching and drainage improvements.

The $16 million project is part of the Rebuild Illinois program. Illinois Department of Transportation leaders say to expect delays and drive slow when crews are working.

“If you see, you know, workers in a work zone, watch your speed,” said IDOT spokesperson Paul Wappel. “As always, keep the phone down, it’s against the law. Be aware of your surroundings. And please be patient, allow a little extra time throughout the project. You know, it’s going to take some time to get it done. Hopefully the weather cooperates, we get it done in a very timely fashion of course.”

He says both projects are expected to be finished by this fall.