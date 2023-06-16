PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A settlement has been reached that will allow construction to resume on a proposed brewpub in Downtown Washington.

The lawsuit was initially filed last week by nearby property owner Marlene Miller to seek an injunction to block work on the $8 million Cl real estate group and Grist mill ventures project that began last week.

Her attorney said it was prompted by her water getting shut off during demolition without notification. She also had concerns about damage to the building

As part of the agreement, Cl real estate group and Grist mill ventures must abide by these terms:

make sure water, gas, gas and sewer lines pass under or over the brewpub.

Easements for access and egress.

New fire escapes are to be built in the back, as the existing ones are set to be demolished.

Acknowledge responsibility for any damages.

Confirm insurance.

Stay in touch with neighbors to let them know of any changes.

Miller’s lawyer said they are pleased to resolve the dispute without litigation. The injunction expired at 10 a.m. Friday