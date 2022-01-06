Construction work under I-74 in Morton begins Monday

MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Weather permitting, N. Main Street under Interstate 74 in Morton will be under construction starting Jan. 10, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

Officials said the construction will focus on repairing the bridge pier. Traffic will have to be diverted for about a month and a barrier wall will be constructed.

During that time, traffic on I-74 should not be affected, and one lane will be open in each direction.

Drivers should give themselves extra time for trips through the area to avoid delays. Alternate routes should be used whenever possible to avoid the work area.

Officials also reminded drivers to obey the posted speed limits, keep their eyes open for workers and equipment, and pay attention to the signs and conditions in the work zones.

IDOT plans to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck over the next six years. The plan is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.