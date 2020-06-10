Construction worker fatally struck in construction zone

Closings
GRIDLEY, Ill. (WMBD) — A 59-year-old Bloomington man has been identified as the construction worker that was hit in a construction zone Wednesday in Gridley.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Larry Williams was hit on Route 24 near the intersection of Ford Street in Gridley at approximately 8:51 a.m. He was transported to Advocate BroMenn Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Williams died of head injuries due to a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Toxicology testing is pending, according to Yoder.

Illinois State Police identified the driver as 58-year-old Abuelsood K. Juma of Peoria. He was charged with failure to yield to a construction worker and speeding.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the ISP.

