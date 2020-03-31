Contact wearers urged to wear glasses amid COVID-19

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The American Academy of Opthalmology said contact wearers should switch to wearing glasses to avoid unnecessarily touching their faces amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

They said contact users not only touch their faces to put in and remove their contacts, but allergies could irritate your eyes, forcing you to rub them more than regularly.

“Contact lens is safe,” Optometrist Tim Cundiff said. “However, if you are sick, if you are having any symptoms, whether is it coronavirus symptoms or allergy symptoms or cold, cough, flu symptoms, not a smart thing to wear contacts right now. Because it is going to draw your hands toward your eyes, it is going to make you want to itch, it’s going to make you want to rub them. We just want to heed to hygiene.”

Cundiff also said the CDC allows optometrists to perform any eye emergencies and that people should not go to the ER.