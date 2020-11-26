Content creator uses TikTok to promote Peoria, families from around the country now call the River City home

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One Peoria woman is taking a create approach to bring people to the River City.

Taking advantage of idle time during quarantine, Angie Ostaszewski of Peoria taught herself how to use TikTok.

“I love historic homes and I love Peoria so I started making videos about the affordable real estate here because I think it’s so amazing,” Ostaszewski said.

Her profile name is @AngiesListings and on the page you find dozens of virtual tours highlighting homes in Peoria.

Ostaszewski is not a realtor, but she said she values the affordability of the city and recommends other people take advantage of it.

In her videos, she also mentions nightlife options and local restaurants. The TikTok tours have left a lasting impact on people across the country.

When Ostaszewski began exploring the popular app she only had eight followers, now she has well over 15,000 and more than 300,000 likes.

One of her followers is Logan Steffan, a North Carolina local and a future Peoria Resident.

“She’s very calming that was a lot of the reason I watched her videos quarantine was so stressful and I was looking for a job,” Steffan said.

Steffan signed an apartment lease in Peoria Tuesday and is excited to move in December.

Also, Steffan will start a new job as a drama teacher with Peoria Public Schools.

“I literally found my dream job just because I happened to be watching this girls tiktok videos and thought well maybe they do have an opening for me,” Steffan said.

J.D. Dalfonso, the president of Discover Peoria said Ostaszewski’s work is laudible.

“Here you see an innovative and creative approach to having Peoria pride and it’s paying dividends obviously clearly so I just applaud her for her work and advocacy,” Dalfonso said.

Ostaszewski’s work is not paid, she is solely passionate about houses says she will continue sharing the beauty of Peoria with others.

So far she said about five families have transitioned to Peoria. Some traveled from California, Washington and even New York.