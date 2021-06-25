Continuing efforts to get discarded tires off Peoria streets, the Tireless Project will host monthly collection Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria residents can drop off used and unwanted tires Saturday, June 26. This is part of Peoria’s Tireless Project’s monthly tire collection.

The goal of the project is to remove tires from Peoria’s streets. Improperly discarded tires can become hosts to mosquitoes, rodents and other pests. In a statement from a City of Peoria Neighborhood Enhancement Coordinator, these tires also contribute to blight.

The collection is for individuals, not businesses. Peoria residents can bring up to 10 tires for free to JIMAX located at 2000 W. Clark St. The collection runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. More than 10 tires are $1 per tire.

The Tireless Project hosts a collection the fourth weekend of every month.