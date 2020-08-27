Controversial kindergarten lesson upsets Peoria Public Schools parents, board members

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A kindergarten lesson is being called sexist and racist.

Parents and school board members at Peoria Public Schools came across a controversial e-learning question for kindergarten students.

It asks the question “What is a family?”

On the left, it shows what appears to be a single black mother with her son. On the right, it shows a white family with a father, mother, and son.

Board member Dan Walther said Thursday this wasn’t even the first issue the district has had with Acellus, a Kansas City-based business, whose program is used by the district.

“There were some of us on the board that weren’t crazy about Acellus in the first place because one, it costs $100 per child for a license for Acellus,” Walther said. “We thought we had capped that at the previous board meeting, the administration came back with a couple hundred more since that.”

Walther said according to superintendent Dr. Sharon-Kherat, she reached out to Acellus about the issue and they have taken the question out of the program since then.

“We’ve committed to Acellus at least through the semester, just make sure these things don’t happen again,” Walther said. “Our superintendent reached out to Acellus and they had taken this down. From our standpoint, we just don’t want anything like that to happen again.”