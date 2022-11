PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD)– The Women’s Association of the Pekin Marine Corp League will be hosting a free Christmas event on Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

According to a Women’s Association Facebook post, Cookies, snacks, drinks, and goodie bags will be available for any kids that wish to meet Santa.

Any questions should be directed to the President of the Women’s Association, Kathy Mans, at (309) 241-0139.