BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Six people have been displaced after unattended cooking caused a fire in Washington Senior Apartments Tuesday afternoon, according to a press release sent Wednesday.

The release states that Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire alarm alert at 510 E. Washington Street just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday, where they found smoke and sprinklers going off on the third floor of the senior living complex.

Responding firefighters requested backup. A total of 11 units responded, included fire engines and medical units.

The source of the fire was located and quickly extinguished with the help of the sprinkler system. No injuries were reported, but six people were displaced by damages caused by smoke, fire, and water. The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Water damage also affected the first and second floor apartments. The dollar loss is undetermined.

“Remember, big fires start small,” said the department’s press release. “Have an exit plan.”