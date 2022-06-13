PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — As triple-digit heat indexes move into Central Illinois, cooling centers are opening to help beat the heat.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area. Heat index values will top 105 to 100 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

“I would say drink more water than you think you need,” said Josh Bradshaw, community resource manager at Advanced Medical Transport in Peoria.

Bradshaw said AMT receives a lot of heat exhaustion calls on hot days.

“We get there as quick as we can. We know it’s a serious condition when somebody succumbs to any form of heat exhaustion or heat stroke,” he said.

Some signs of dehydration are headaches, body aches, and dizziness, and it can happen quickly.

“If you get dehydrated, which you can do in a short period of time, to put that back or to get feeling normal again, it can actually take a matter of days,” said Bradshaw.

There are numerous cooling centers in the area.

Peoria

Advanced Medical Transport – 1718 Sterling Ave. – 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Peoria Fire Stations (all locations) – 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily

Peoria Police Department – 600 SW Adams St. – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dream Center – 714 Hamilton Blvd – open 24/7

Peoria City Hall: 419 Fulton, Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Bloomington

Bloomington Public Library – 205 E. Olive St. – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Connect Transit Bus – 200 W. Front St. parking lot

Denny’s Restaurant – 701 Eldorado St. – open 24/7

TA Truck Stop – 505 Truckers Lane – open 24/7

Normal

Denny’s Restaurant – 1615 N. Main St. – 6 a.m. to midnight daily

Meijer – 1900 College Ave. – 6 a.m. to midnight daily

Uptown Station – 11 Uptown Circle – daily until last train at 9 p.m.

Walmart – 300 Greenbriar – 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Pekin

Pekin Police Department Lobby: 111 Capitol Street, Pekin. Open from 12-11 p.m.

More places to keep cool can be found here.