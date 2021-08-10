Cooling stations available in central Illinois as temperatures rise

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — As temperatures across central Illinois continue to rise, cities across central Illinois are reminding residents there are places around town to help them keep cool.

A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service as a combination of heat and humidity will make it feel as warm as 110° Tuesday.

MCLEAN COUNTY:

Bloomington Public Library, 205 E. Olive St., Bloomington, 309-828-6091 (M-Th 9 am – 9 pm & F/Sa 9 am – 5 pm/Sun 1 – 5 pm)

Connect Transit Bus, availability determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on available resources & weather; parking lot of the McLean Co Health Dept, 200 W. Front St., Bloomington

Denny’s Restaurant, 701 Eldorado St, Bloomington 309-663-5251, open 24 hours

IDHS Family Community Resource Center, 501 W. Washington St., Bloomington 309-451-6000 8:30 am – 5 pm, M-F

IHOP, 2109 E Empire, Bloomington, 309-662-8895, 7am – 4 pm

Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, 309-828-5646, open 7 am – 11 pm

TA Truck Stop, 505 Truckers Lane, Bloomington, 309-827-4676, open 24 hours

Salvation Army Safe Harbor, 208 N Oak St, Bloomington. Open for people that are residents or day center patrons but are not banned from the property or from receiving services. Must be vaccinated or have negative COVID test.

Home Sweet Home Ministries, 303 E. Oakland Ave, Bloomington. Open 24 hours. Families and single women can stop into the lobby for 15 minutes to cool down. Residents are allowed during normal residential hours.

TAZEWELL COUNTY:

Pekin Police Department Lobby, 111 Capitol Street, Pekin. Open from 12-11 p.m.

The county also has an interactive map of the cooling stations that residents can click on HERE.