COPD patients find unique way to strengthen their lungs

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — For many, physical therapy can be uncomfortable, not something to look forward to.

But COPD patients at OSF St. Joseph found a way to enjoy it, using harmonicas.

“It is a great, great form of therapy. it’s the only instrument that you have to blow air in and out to make all your different notes with so it trains inhalation as well as exhalation, getting the good air in and getting the bad stuff out which causes a lot of their shortness of breath and a lot of their symptoms,” said Exercise Physiologist at OSF, Evan Duprey.

Doctors say this unorthodox method of therapy is very beneficial to these patients.

“It can help with airway clearance, does a great job at teaching you breath control and it should be fun, it’s meant to be fun,” said Duprey.

Since it’s the holiday season patients get to play some of their favorite holiday tunes. David Jones says it’s helped him a lot with his lung health.

“I’m concentrating more to try to get enough air for each note so it helps,” said COPD patient David Jones.

It doesn’t cost anything and you don’t need a harmonica to join the group.

If you want to give this type of therapy a shot just come to St. Joe’s hospital in Bloomington every 3rd Tuesday of the month and at St. James every third Thursday.