‘Coping During COVID’ town hall aims to shed light on mental health struggles

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A local organization is coming together to help those who may be facing mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of McLean County and its COVID Community Taskforce are hosting the second of a three-part mental health discussion series Tuesday night. The event is called “Coping During COVID”.

The hour-long town hall will focus on the mental health impacts of the virus on local families, as well as the community resources and barriers. It will also include a question and answer period featuring panelists from the health and education sector.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook. The livestream information can be found here.