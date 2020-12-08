‘Coping During COVID’ town hall aims to shed light on mental health struggles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – A local organization is coming together to help those who may be facing mental health struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Way of McLean County and its COVID Community Taskforce are hosting the second of a three-part mental health discussion series Tuesday night. The event is called “Coping During COVID”.

The hour-long town hall will focus on the mental health impacts of the virus on local families, as well as the community resources and barriers. It will also include a question and answer period featuring panelists from the health and education sector.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook. The livestream information can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News