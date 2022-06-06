PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — For the first time in three years, Pekin police officers held their annual cops with kids celebration.

Officers spent their morning playing mini-golf with kids at Magic Dragon Golf.

The goal of cops with kids Is to build a strong relationship between kids and law enforcement.

“From a police standpoint we are out here in a different light than we usually are so we can come out here and interact and enjoy the kids and they can enjoy us and not in an enforcement way it’s more in a pleasure way where they can come out and enjoy themselves,” Pekin Police Public Information officer Billy Ingles said.

The Pekin police will be holding activities all summer long. A list of future activity include:

Wednesday, June 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Mini Medallion Hunt (Coal Miner’s Park Pavilion)

Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Paddle Boats at Pekin Park Lagoon

Wednesday, July 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Bowling at Sunset Lanes (3000 Court St.)

Tuesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Archery at Pekin Archery Range (Rt. 98 near McNaughton Park)

Friday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Picnic at the 4-H Shelter in Mineral Springs Park

Community donations make the events free to those under 16. Those who want to make a donation can contact Officer Ingles at (309) 478-5312.