PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Pekin Police Department is bringing back its “Cops for Kids” program this summer.

Officer Billie Ingles said the program offers the opportunity for the community’s youth to interact with law enforcement in “a positive way through recreational activities.”

The goal is to build a relationship between law enforcement and the youth they serve.

The list of activities is as follows:

Monday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Mini Golf at Magic Dragon Golf (in Pekin Park)

Wednesday, June 22 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. — Mini Medallion Hunt (Coal Miner’s Park Pavilion)

Thursday, July 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Paddle Boats at Pekin Park Lagoon

Wednesday, July 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. — Bowling at Sunset Lanes (3000 Court St.)

Tuesday, August 2 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Archery at Pekin Archery Range (Rt. 98 near McNaughton Park)

Friday, August 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Picnic at the 4-H Shelter in Mineral Springs Park

Admission to all activities is free to those under 16 since community donations make it all possible. To make a donation, contact Officer Ingles at (309) 478-5312.