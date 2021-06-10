Corn Belt Energy asks members to reduce electricity usage Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With warm temperatures hitting Central Illinois, Corn Belt Energy is asking members to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Company spokesperson Hillary Cherry said members are helping to keep demand charges down and maintain the current rate for monthly energy usage.
The company offered a list of ways members can reduce electricity usage in their homes:
- Turn off your air conditioner
- Adjust the thermostat up a few degrees
- Delay use of large appliances such as dishwashers, washers, dryers, electric stoves
- Unplug small appliances
- Turn off all unnecessary lights
- Shut off your pool pump
- Shut off your hot tub
- Limit lawn watering during this time
- Turn off irrigation systems
- Delay charging your EV
- Unplug gaming systems or TVs
- Shut off and unplug dehumidifiers
- Keep garage doors closed
- Close curtains/blinds if it is sunny
Those looking for more information are encouraged to call Corn Belt Energy at (800)-879-0339.