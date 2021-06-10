Corn Belt Energy asks members to reduce electricity usage Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — With warm temperatures hitting Central Illinois, Corn Belt Energy is asking members to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage from 4 p.m. — 6 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Company spokesperson Hillary Cherry said members are helping to keep demand charges down and maintain the current rate for monthly energy usage.

The company offered a list of ways members can reduce electricity usage in their homes:

Turn off your air conditioner Adjust the thermostat up a few degrees Delay use of large appliances such as dishwashers, washers, dryers, electric stoves Unplug small appliances Turn off all unnecessary lights Shut off your pool pump Shut off your hot tub Limit lawn watering during this time Turn off irrigation systems Delay charging your EV Unplug gaming systems or TVs Shut off and unplug dehumidifiers Keep garage doors closed Close curtains/blinds if it is sunny

Those looking for more information are encouraged to call Corn Belt Energy at (800)-879-0339.