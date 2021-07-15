Corn Belt Energy Rate 11 interruption canceled for Thursday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Residents enrolled in Corn Belt Energy’s Rate 11 load control program will not see any interruptions in their electrical service Thursday.

A test for the Rate 11 program was scheduled for Thursday, but impending weather has caused Corn Belt Energy to reschedule for some time later in the summer.

The Rate 11 Load Control Program allows Corn Belt Energy to “interrupt power to their meter during a few electric peak periods from June 1 through Sept. 30.”

This allows them to manage the peak load, and users participating receive a lower rate.

Users with questions can reach Corn Belt Energy at 800-879-0339.