BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Corn Belt Energy is reporting a power outage that is affecting customers around the Bloomington Normal Area Monday.

According to their outage map, 4,160 are currently without power in McLean County.

According to a Facebook post, crews are currently working to restore the substation outage, and they anticipate power will be restored within an hour.

Updates will be available on Corn Belt Energy’s Facebook page.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.