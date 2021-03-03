Corn Crib to host baseball games almost every night this summer

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Normal’s Corn Crib Stadium and the Normal Cornbelters are offering baseball games six to seven days a week, every week this summer.

The season starts in May and lasts through August with two leagues playing games out of the Corn Crib.

The Cornbelters will play in the Prospects League, which travels across the region to places like Iowa, Ohio, and St. Louis.

In addition, four other teams will play in the Kernels Collegiate League, a stationary team made up of local players.

Assistant General Manager of the Cornbelters Matt Durkin said the stadium is excited to host this unique experience.

“We’re really excited to have the opportunity to play almost every single night this summer,” Durkin said. “Not even Major League Baseball stadiums can say that, so we’re really looking forward to it and fingers crossed the weather holds up for us.”

Durkin said during game days at the stadium, social distancing will be enforced in the stands as well as in concession lines.

“Our staff did a phenomenal job of keeping everyone safe as possible (last year) that we didn’t even have a single positive test through the 120-plus players we had last summer, so we’re really looking forward to just being able to play baseball again and most importantly keeping people safe. That’s our number one priority,” Durkin said

Durkin said they are talking to the McLean County Health Department in regards to the requirements of face coverings.

Find the full schedule of games on the Cornbelters website.