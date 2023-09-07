NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The first-ever Cornhole Competition at the Corn Crib is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 23.

The competition will be for those who want to have fun with friends or to try their luck at winning cash prizes.

Based on a minimum entry of 75 teams, there will be a top-tier payout of $1,000, and players are guaranteed four games and free entry to the craft beer fest: Brews & Grooves on the concourse.

Registration for the event begins at 12 p.m. and the bags will begin to fly at 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Habitat for Humanity of McLean County.