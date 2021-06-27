Corn Stock Theater prepares for summer showcases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Corn Stock Theater in Peoria is gearing up for the summer season with an annual “Work Day” volunteering event.

On Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27, volunteers worked to put up stage lights, audio equipment, chairs and benches in the theater in the round under Corn Stock’s big tent.

Last year, Corn Stock canceled its summer season because of the pandemic. The theater’s fundraising director, Maggie Sloter, said it’s exciting to be reunited with the Peoria theater community again.

“We’re excited about this work day in particular because obviously we didn’t have one last year, and that was hard and disappointing,” Sloter said. “But we are so excited that the tent is finally up and things are happening and we’re getting so excited for our shows coming up.”

There will be three shows this summer season. The theater opens July 7.

