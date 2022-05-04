PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Corn Stock Theatre is preparing for its summer season.

A local tent company began raising the panels on the structure Wednesday morning. The staff of the theatre said they will have the entire five-show season as opposed to their three-show season last year, due to COVID-19.

The show’s lineup this year features “Once Upon a Mattress,” “All Shook Up,” “Treasure Island,” “Freaky Friday,” and “Mary Poppins.”

The theatre’s manager, John Stuff, said the tent brings a unique experience to their shows, they will be doing a summer-long raffle for a special trip.

“There will be a winner for each of the productions, and at the end of the summer we’re giving away a trip for two to London for a week-long trip that’ll take place at the end of December,” said Stuff.

Tickets are now on sale for the entire summer season and can be purchased here.