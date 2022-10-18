Corn Stock Theatre is putting on the iconic 1949 play, Death of a Salesman, this October.



In our interview with the actors, real-life father and son discuss their thoughts on the play— as well as their experience acting together.



Their characters are also father and son. Paul Gordon plays the father, Willy Loman. Eric Gordon plays the son, Biff Loman.



Paul describes the play as a “top, classic, tragic play.” He talks about Willy’s journey, as he continues to face flashbacks of his life; yearning for a better time.



Come support the cast! The play will be taking place at Corn Stock Theatre (1700 N Park Rd, Peoria, IL 61694) on October 21-22, 28-29 at 7:30 PM, and October 23 & 30 at 2:30 PM. Adult tickets are $14, but if you are a student, tickets are $10.



You can purchase tickets ahead of time by visiting the Corn Stock Theatre website or by calling the box office at (309) 676-2196. Tickets can also be purchased at the door.

