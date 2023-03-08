Members of the Corn Stock Theatre sat down with us to talk about their upcoming production of She Kills Monsters— a play that explores the themes of youth, familial relationships, as well as grief through comedy and fantasy. Check out our interview to learn more about what you can expect from the show.



For ticket information, you can head to the Corn Stock Theatre website.



