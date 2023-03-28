Corn Stock for Kids is putting on a spirited adaption to the classic tale, Wind in the Willows. Hear more from the cast member, Lilianna Poole, as she talks about the show and her experience on set.



Get your tickets today on the Corn Stock Theatre website.



Love Good Day Central Illinois? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.