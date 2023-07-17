PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The Cornstock Theatre in Peoria is enforcing new rules and regulations regarding air quality.

After the Canadian wildfire smoke made its way down to the Midwest, air quality became severely worse.

As a result, the outdoor theatre was forced to cancel multiple shows if the air quality index reached above 150. The theater then determined it needed new regulations regarding air quality if it was to continue putting on shows outdoors.

Theater manager Kenney Delaney said keeping the patrons and cast members safe is the number one priority.

“There is just a lot of physical exertion, and it just makes it a lot harder for people to breathe. Especially for cast members or patrons that have health issues like asthma or if they are cancer survivors, it makes everything a lot more difficult to breathe,” said Delaney.

The Cornstock Theatre is currently putting on a production of ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’.