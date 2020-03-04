Coronavirus impacts formal dress orders

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Coronavirus is affecting people around the world. Health professionals are advising people to wash their hands, and steer clear of those who are sick. However, health is not the only factor affected by the virus.

Wedding, bridesmaid, and prom dresses from China, the epicenter of the virus, could take longer than usual to ship.

Jennifer Hinman, owner of Cloud 9 Bridal Boutique in Peoria, has made women’s dreams come true for years.

I love the bridal industry. I love everything about it, we get to be a very important part of one of the most important days of your life. Jennifer Hinman, Owner, Cloud 9 Bridal Boutique

She helps customers find the best fit for their wedding, but how quickly you get the dress is out of her control.

One of the most important days of your life could turn out differently than you imagined, if you fail to order your dresses early.

…Once you stop to realize where it is affecting, which is China and a lot of our resources come from China. Danielle Behrens, Kewanee

Hinman said she is having issues with some of her gown designers, who have pushed their shipping dates back.

One of our designers, it’s a bridesmaid designer and they’re just running at a 20-week ship time now instead of their normal 12. Jennifer Hinman, Owner, Cloud 9 Bridal Boutique

Behrens said this is something most people would not think about.

I would be devasted especially because your wedding day is supposed to be like the most precious spectuacular or one of the most spectacular moments of your life. Danielle Behrens, Kewanee

Hinman understands this can be worrisome for people who are currently planning weddings, but she said her shop has a backup plan. She advises those ordering dresses, regardless of the place, to order early. Adding, bridesmaid dresses are usually what people order at the last minute.