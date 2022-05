CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — There are now more questions about this weekend’s death investigation of a Summer Camp festival attendee.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the autopsy findings of 44-year-old Chase Edwards, from Washington, were inconclusive.

The toxicology report is pending, but it could take four to six weeks to come back.

Harwood said there were no signs of trauma and no foul play is suspected. He also said a medical event has not been ruled out.