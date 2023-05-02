PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — An Edwardsville woman died in an early morning car crash on Monday, according to the Livingston County Coroner.

The woman’s age and name are being withheld, pending notification of her family, said Coroner Danny Watson in a news release. The woman was pronounced dead in OSF Healthcare John W. Albrecht Medical Center‘s emergency department shortly after the two-vehicle accident which occurred just before 5 a.m.

Both cars were in the northbound lanes of Interstate 55 near the Lime Stone rest area when the accident occurred. No other details have been released regarding the crash.

The driver of the other car was initially taken to the same hospital but was later transferred to another one. There is no information on that driver’s condition, Watson said.