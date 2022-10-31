PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s office got in on the Halloween fun by hosting an extra spooky holiday event.

The Spooktacular Halloween wrapped up Monday evening. For two hours, local families came out to celebrate in costume while enjoying free candy and fruit.

“It’s different people they may not have had interaction with. So this provides a safe environment to do that and to meet people and to have fun and get some candy and some fruit and some other good stuff that we have here on the property today,” Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said.

The event also featured local agencies such as the Peoria Fire Department, Peoria Police, and Advanced Medical Transport.