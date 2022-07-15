PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood released the identities of the man and woman who were found dead in a basement on W. Lawndale Avenue Thursday.

Harwood said an initial assessment showed both the woman, 23-year-old Daniya Washington, and the man, 20-year-old Damarious Jacolby Matthews, had been shot dead.

While Washington’s cause of death is being investigated as a homicide, Matthews’ death is being investigated as a suicide.

Peoria police are still investigating the incident.

As previously reported, Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed.

“It’s yet another incident that we’ve had here in the city that people are going to suffer through now and the trauma, the trauma that continues to happen in our city, to the decedents who unfortunately lost their life, now to the people who are involved. So it’s tragic,” Harwood said.