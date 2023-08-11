PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 26-year-old woman has been identified as being the victim of the city’s latest homicide.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 26-year-old Tanazisha Green of Peoria, was initially conscious when rescue workers arrived Thursday night shortly after 9 p.m. She had been stabbed in the chest.

However, the coroner said, her condition rapidly declined on scene.

Green was transported to OSF Healthcare Saint Francis Medical Center unresponsive and not breathing. Despite aggressive resuscitative efforts, Green was unfortunately pronounced deceased at 9:40 p.m.

Police have said they were called to the 1000 block of South Western Avenue, which is near Antoinette Street, shortly after 9 p.m. on a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a female victim who was taken to an area hospital where she later died.

The suspect, a woman, had already left the scene when officers arrived, police have said.

The incident was the city’s 12th homicide of the year.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by her sister. For more information, please click here.