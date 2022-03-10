BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The three people who were killed in Tuesday’s homicide in Bloomington have been identified.

McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathleen Yoder identified those killed in Tuesday’s shooting as:

Lawrence D. Clemons III, 35, of Houston, TX

Matthias E. Clemons, 6, of Bloomington

Brittney C. Harmon, 32, of Bloomington

The family of Brittney and Matthias released the following statement:

“Brittney and Matthias were deeply loved by their family and community. We are overwhelmed and saddened by the profound loss of their presence in our lives. Every day, they filled our lives with joy, laughter, and the warmest love. We hope that they will be remembered not only for the tragic way in which we lost them but the beautiful way in which they lived.”

Matthias E. Clemons and Brittney C. Harmon

Yoder pronounced Lawrence and Matthias dead on March 8. While the six-year-old died at the scene of the crime from multiple gunshot wounds, Lawrence was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with critical gunshot injuries and was later pronounced dead at 8:30 p.m.

An autopsy showed Lawrence died from a gunshot wound to the head. Toxicology testing is pending.

Meanwhile, Harmon was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with critical and life-threatening injuries on Tuesday. Yoder pronounced her dead at 8:55 a.m. Thursday. An autopsy is pending.

The Bloomington Police Department and the McLean County Coroner’s office are still investigating the homicide.

Those with any additional information are encouraged to contact Detective Jeff Engle at 309-434-2371 or at JEngle@cityblm.org or contact Detective Tyrel Klein at 309-434-2366 or at Tklein@cityblm.org.