PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood identified the victim of a shooting that occurred near North Bigelow and Richmond Avenue Saturday.

According to a press release, 21-year-old Roger Browder was shot at approximately 12:27 p.m. Saturday.

Peoria Police officers found Browder unresponsive at the scene and started life-saving measures. Despite resuscitative efforts, Bowser was pronounced dead at 1:07 p.m.

The autopsy on Browder is scheduled for tomorrow. How many times he has been shot and additional details remain under investigation.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.