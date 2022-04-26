BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder identified the 19-year-old man who drowned in a park lake Sunday.
Yoder said Dariyon Phelps of Bloomington drowned at White Oak Park on N. Cottage Avenue Sunday. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Phelps died in the Carle BroMenn Emergency Department at approximately 8:31 p.m., according to an autopsy report.
A toxicology test is pending, and the drowning is still being investigated by the McLean County Coroner’s office.
Bloomington Chief of Police Jamal Simington sent a statement in an update:
“I want to give my sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Dariyon in this extremely difficult time. Four of our bravest officers jumped in the cold water with a member of the community in an effort to save Dariyon. They all risked their well-being and lives to rescue him, but after successfully bringing him out of the water and starting resuscitation efforts, we were not able to revive him. The actions of the citizen, the fire department and our officers are commendable, and I am very proud of them!”Jamal Simington, Bloomington Chief of Police