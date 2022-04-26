BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder identified the 19-year-old man who drowned in a park lake Sunday.

Yoder said Dariyon Phelps of Bloomington drowned at White Oak Park on N. Cottage Avenue Sunday. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, Phelps died in the Carle BroMenn Emergency Department at approximately 8:31 p.m., according to an autopsy report.

A toxicology test is pending, and the drowning is still being investigated by the McLean County Coroner’s office.

Bloomington Chief of Police Jamal Simington sent a statement in an update: