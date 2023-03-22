PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the body found in the Illinois River Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, the body was identified as 58-year-old Tamara Schaidle of North Woodbine Terrace, Peoria.

The autopsy demonstrates she died from drowning. The matter of death remains under investigation.

The body was located near the Peoria RiverPlex, by a person walking on the bike trail at approximately 10:46 a.m. Tuesday. It was found on the bank of the river, and partially submerged.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact PPD Criminal Investigations Division Detective Scott Hulse at (309) 494-8391, Tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.