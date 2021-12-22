Coroner identifies Canton woman killed in early Tuesday morning crash

An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information in the headline about the victim’s hometown. The actual hometown is Canton and the story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, The Peoria County Coroner identified the victim of a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Peoria County.

Coroner Jamie Harwood said Cheyenne M. Edwards, 24, died instantly after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She lived in North Park Drive, Canton, IL.

Deputies with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at approximately 6 a.m. Tuesday, which happened at the 18200 block of Smithville Rd. The vehicle was overturned and had struck a power pole.

Edwards was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Harwood said toxicology testing is pending, and the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.