PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the cause of death for one of the weekend shootings.

Peoria County Coroner Facebook confirms that 34-year-old Damarquis Richardson suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and died instantly.

No further information was released.

Officers had initially responded to a 15-round alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system when they located Richardson with an apparent gunshot wound. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.