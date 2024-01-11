MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder released more information about the county’s first homicide victim of 2024.

According to Yoder, 41-year-old Daniel J. Shelby of Ellsworth, died of multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday. His toxicology lab results are still pending.

The incident happened before 8 a.m. near North and East streets in Ellsworth.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested Desiree Robertson and booked her into the McLean County Jail on murder charges in connection to this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office and Illinois State Police.